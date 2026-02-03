  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

B-Forms for candidates approved by Cong screening panels: Mahesh

  • Created On:  3 Feb 2026 7:22 AM IST
B-Forms for candidates approved by Cong screening panels: Mahesh
X

Hyderabad: The TPCC Election Committee discussed municipal elections in a Zoom meeting held on Monday. The meeting was held under the leadership of TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, in which leaders--Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers, PEC, PAC members, Screening Committee members and DCC presidents--participated.

Later, the TPCC chief informed that the Zoom meeting decided to give B-forms to the candidates recommended by the Screening Committees. The meeting took a unanimous resolution approving the candidates recommended by the Screening Committees.

On the other hand, the TPCC started distribution of B-forms to the DCC presidents and in-charge Ministers on Monday.

In fact, the meeting also discussed the strategies to be adopted in the municipal elections.

Tags

TPCC Municipal Election StrategyTelangana Congress PartyCandidate Selection ProcessMunicipal Poll PreparationsParty Organisational Meeting
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

NSUI leader survives sword attack

NSUI leader survives sword attack

National News

More
Share it
X