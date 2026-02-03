B-Forms for candidates approved by Cong screening panels: Mahesh

Hyderabad: The TPCC Election Committee discussed municipal elections in a Zoom meeting held on Monday. The meeting was held under the leadership of TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, in which leaders--Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers, PEC, PAC members, Screening Committee members and DCC presidents--participated.

Later, the TPCC chief informed that the Zoom meeting decided to give B-forms to the candidates recommended by the Screening Committees. The meeting took a unanimous resolution approving the candidates recommended by the Screening Committees.

On the other hand, the TPCC started distribution of B-forms to the DCC presidents and in-charge Ministers on Monday.

In fact, the meeting also discussed the strategies to be adopted in the municipal elections.