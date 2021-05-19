Top
B Janardhan Reddy Has Been Appointed As The TSPSC Chairman

B. Janardhan Reddy
Highlights

Seven members, including the chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), were appointed by the CM KCR on Wednesday

Seven members, including the chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), were appointed by the CM KCR on Wednesday. The Telangana government has appointed B. Janardhan Reddy as the Chairman of TSPSC.

The proposal of CM KCR was immediately approved by Governor Tamilsai Soundara Rajan. With this, B. Janardhan Reddy (IAS) has been appointed as the Chairman of TSPSC. He is currently the Chief Secretary of the Department of Agriculture.

The government has appointed Janardhan Reddy as TSCSC chairman, former MLC Satyanarayana, former TNGVO president Ravinder Rao, Ayurveda Dr Chandrasekhar Rao, retired Health ENC Ramawath Dhan Singh, CBIT Professor Lingareddy and Deputy Collector Kotla Arunakuma as members of the TSPSC.

