‘Back home’ dreams dashed as AP shuts borders

Hyderabad: The decision of Andhra Pradesh Government not to permit people from the State stranded in other states has come as a big disappointment to thousands of students, employees and workers from AP.

There are a large number of such people stranded in Telangana and with the Centre's decision to relax the guidelines were hoping to go back to their home state. But the latest decision taken by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his review meeting has come as a shock for them.

Many of them had already obtained permission from the local police and got medical certificates as mandated from the Telangana Government.

But on Sunday, their hopes to go back were dashed as AP government announced that they will not be allowed to enter the State as it could lead to further surge in the Covid-19 positive cases.

After the lockdown imposed in March last week, thousands of students and employees have been staying in hostels and the relief camps meant for migrant workers.

Officials said that some of the students and migrant workers who managed to reach the border check post were stopped at Kodada, Wadapally and Kurnool.

The AP officials told them that they cannot be allowed to enter Andhra until they get orders from the authorities The workers also staged dharna at Khammam - AP border, Suryapet - Krishna district border but they did not get any relief.