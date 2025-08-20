Back ‘Telugu bidda’ as next V-P: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while welcoming INDIA Bloc’s decision to field Justice B Sudarshan Reddy as their Vice-Presidential candidate, on Tuesday called upon all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to rally in support for the Telugu ‘bidda’ on what is a ‘proud moment for Telugus’. He made a fervent plea to MPs from TDP, YSRCP, BRS, Jana Sena, and MIM to work for his victory.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, he appealed to AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao, BJP MPs from the two states and Communist parties to support the ‘constitutional expert’ in the Vice-President elections. Urging that everyone should think beyond politics as it was the responsibility of Telugu people to unite and strive for the victory of the legal luminary, who was also the Chairman of the Independent Expert Committee constituted by Telangana government to study the Caste Census data, he said:

“The INDIA alliance’s announcement of Justice Sudarshan Reddy as the Vice-President candidate has increased the respect of the Telugu people, especially the people of Telangana”.

Revanth Reddy noted that it was a big honour for Telugu people that after P V Narasimha Rao, Justice Sudharshan Reddy was contesting for a top post in the country. He maintained that the INDIA Bloc candidate was not affiliated to any political outfit. Hence, parties from the two states should announce their unconditional support for Sudarshan Reddy.

The Chief Minister recalled how N T Ram Rao had extended all out support to Prime Minister-designate P V Narasimha Rao in Nandyal Lok Sabha elections by not fielding a TDP candidate in 1991. NTR displayed his political maturity and wisdom by supporting a Congress leader, he said.

The Chief Minister hoped that Telugu leaders from the two states would toe the NTR’s line and support Sudarshan Reddy to safeguard the country’s democratic spirit.