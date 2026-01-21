Disabled youth gets Rs 84.50 L

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here has awarded more than Rs 84.50 lakh as compensation to a 21-year-old man, who suffered 90 per cent permanent disability in a road accident in August 2024.

Presiding Officer Pooja Agarwal was hearing a petition filed by Roshan Kumar Sahu, who suffered severe injuries after his motorcycle collided into a car door when its driver opened without warning.

On August 20, 2024, Sahu was going to a bank branch in Burari on his motorcycle when the car driver, Wahabuddin, opened the driver’s side door, without checking for oncoming traffic, and without giving any warning.

Sahu’s motorcycle collided with the door of the offending vehicle resulting in multiple injuries to him.

In a judgment dated January 16, the tribunal said, “The act of opening the door of a vehicle by its driver, without any warning or indication itself indicates the existence of rashness and negligence on his part,” adding that, it stands proved that the accident was a direct result of this negligence.

The tribunal noted the petitioner had been medically certified as 90 per cent permanently disabled. He was 21 years old at the time of the accident and was assumed to be earning minimum wages payable to a graduate person in Delhi. The tribunal awarded him a compensation of over Rs 84.65 lakh under various heads, including Rs 64.58 lakh for loss of future earnings.

The respondents had claimed false implication in the case and said, being a doctor, Wahabuddin had given first aid to the petitioner at his clinic before rushing him to Trauma Center, Civil Lines. However, neither the driver nor the owner denied the facts of the accident as stated by the prosecution or set up any defence against them.

The tribunal thus drew an adverse inference against the respondents, holding the act as negligence of part of

the driver.