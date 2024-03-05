Bade Bhai Chote Bhai

Hyderabad/Adilabad: A sense of political maturity combined with putting Telangana interests in the forefront was demonstrated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his speech at the meeting in which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several developmental projects and laid foundation stone virtually for many other projects.

A kind of bonhomie between the PM and CM was visible as they exchanged views. Unlike during the previous government, Revanth received the Prime Minister at the airport and participated in the official programme.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth thanked the Prime Minister for dedicating some projects to the country and laying the foundation stone for the developmental projects like national highways, railways and the power sector that would benefit Telangana.

“I welcome the Prime Minister wholeheartedly, on behalf of 4.5 crore people of Telangana, who is like my elder brother,” he said.



Referring to the NTPC 4000 MW power project in the state, Revanth said it was promised in the A P State Reorganisation Act 2014. But, due to the policies of the previous government, the NTPC could so far establish only a plant with 1,600 megawatts of power generation capacity though 85 per cent of the power generated would be utilised in Telangana. He assured the NTPC that the State government will accord all permissions and approvals in establishing the remaining power projects which would add a capacity of 2,400 megawatts.

He said he does not believe in a collision course with the Centre. Political differences should be restricted to elections only and thereafter all elected representatives should work for development of the state in close coordination with the Centre. He said that is why soon after forming the government called on the PM and sought the Centre’s cooperation on various issues.

Revanth said that his government has no reservations in working with the constitutionally established institutions like the Governor and Judiciary. “Our policy is to take its (Centre’s) cooperation and work together for the development of the state,” he added. He urged the PM to help the state so that it can be part of the mission to achieve a 5-trillion economy. He said he wants Telangana to develop like Gujarat so that along with metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Hyderabad too which is no less a metropolitan city can contribute to the 5-trillion economy.