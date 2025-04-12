Bajaj launches ‘Go Go’ electric auto

Bajaj Auto has launched its new electric passenger vehicle, ‘Bajaj Go Go’, in Khammam through its authorised dealer, Venkataramana Automobiles, NSP Road, Khammam.

The EV features a 12kWh battery, offering up to 250 km range on a single charge. It comes with a full metal body, dual-speed automatic transmission, LED lights, and advanced safety features.

Available in two variants, prices start at Rs. 3,26,797 (ex-showroom). VVC Motors Chairman VV Rajendra Prasad and Directors VV Kiran Kumar and VV Vinay Kumar attended the launch event and expressed gratitude to customers for their continued trust in the Bajaj brand. As part of the launch, ten customers received vehicle deliveries, and a newly upgraded quick service facility was inaugurated at the Venkataramana Automobiles showroom