Balanced development in TS: Pocharam

State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy said that along with the welfare programmes in Telangana, there is a balanced development in agriculture, industry and information technology sectors.





Pocharam was speaking at the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of development programs held at Sulaimannagar village in Rudru mandal on Friday. In the Gram Sabha held on this occasion, the Speaker said after 2014, a lot of development works have taken place in the Telangana State. He said that the government spent Rs 11,00 crore for the construction of 11,000 double bedroom houses in Banswada constituency.





The Speaker explained that 7,000 houses have been completed and the beneficiaries are living in them by organising housewarming ceremony. He said that as part of the Mission Bhagiradha scheme, Rs 2,000 crore have has been spent to provide drinking water facilities to the entire Assembly constituencies of Jukkal, Banuwada, Bodhan and 3 mandals of Ellareddy constituency.





Speaker PS Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is providing safe drinking water to 60,797 households in Banuwada constituency through Mission Bhagiratha. We have modernised Nizamsagar canals at a cost of Rs 150 crore for stabilization of irrigation water for agriculture; strengthened ponds by undertaking Mission Kakatiya works at a cost of Rs 300 crore; constructed Siddapur reservoir with Rs 120 crore, developed Jakora-Chandur-Chintakunta lift scheme with Rs 106 crore, Manjiran for Rs 175 crore check dams have been constructed and construction of new lift schemes has been undertaken in the constituency with Rs 150 crore.











