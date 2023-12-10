Bandangpet mayor Narsimha Reddy starts free bus travel at Almasguda

TPCC General Secretary and Mayor Chigirintha Parijata Narsimha Reddy, who started the free bus facility for women announced by the Congress party in Almasguda Rajiv Grihakalpa in Badangpet Municipal Corporation in Maheswaram constituency, later paid floral tributes to the statue of YS Rajasekhar Reddy and the statue of Ambedkar.

On the occasion of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi's birthday, a cake was cut and greetings were conveyed. Corporators Vangeti Prabhakar Reddy, Peddbavi Sudarshan Reddy, Youth Congress President Boyapalli Raghavender Reddy, Corporation Party President Boyapalli Govardhan Reddy, Surnaganti Vijay, Tirumal, leaders, activists, women and others participated in this program.