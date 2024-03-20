Bandi asks govt to help farmers in distress due to crop loss

Hyderabad: BJP National General Secretary, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay said that they should not waste time in the name of election in the case of farmers. Speaking to the media in Siricilla on Wednesday, he said that like the KCR government, the Congress government should not cheat the farmers. He appealed to the government to help the farmers who lost their crops. Farmers complained that they had taken loans and sowed their crops. By the time they got it, it was waterlogged due to untimely rains.

He said that in the last ten years, not a single farmer has received crop damage compensation. He demanded a compensation of Rs.25 thousand per acre. Two lakh loan waiver should be done immediately. He demanded implementation of crop insurance. Farmers should not be harassed in the name of elections. Meanwhile, due to the untimely rains that have been falling for two days, crops have been submerged in water in many areas including Siricilla district.