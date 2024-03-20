Live
- IPL: Players to watch out for
- Lionel Messi to Miss Argentina friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica due to Hamstring Injury
- DYFI president announces protest against encroachments of Bhakarapet pond
- Jana Sena leaders extend support to TDP candidate in Udayagiri
- Who killed Bhargavi, twist in murder case
- TDP Leader SVSN Verma Expresses Intent to Contest Pithapuram, if Pawan vies for Kakinada MP
- Bandi asks govt to help farmers in distress due to crop loss
- Twist in Sec’bad Cantt politics, BJP leader joins Cong within hours after campaigning with Eatala
- IT Ministry, NIXI to unveil BhashaNet portal to boost digital inclusion
- IPL 2024: Massive setback for Mumbai Indians; Suryakumar Yadav fails to clear fitness test, to miss a few matches
Just In
Bandi asks govt to help farmers in distress due to crop loss
Asks not to waste time in the name of election if it a matter of farmers
Hyderabad: BJP National General Secretary, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay said that they should not waste time in the name of election in the case of farmers. Speaking to the media in Siricilla on Wednesday, he said that like the KCR government, the Congress government should not cheat the farmers. He appealed to the government to help the farmers who lost their crops. Farmers complained that they had taken loans and sowed their crops. By the time they got it, it was waterlogged due to untimely rains.
He said that in the last ten years, not a single farmer has received crop damage compensation. He demanded a compensation of Rs.25 thousand per acre. Two lakh loan waiver should be done immediately. He demanded implementation of crop insurance. Farmers should not be harassed in the name of elections. Meanwhile, due to the untimely rains that have been falling for two days, crops have been submerged in water in many areas including Siricilla district.