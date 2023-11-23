Live
Bandi calls Gangula as another KA Paul
Alleges that Chief Minister KCR also had a share in Gangula's corruption
Hyderabad: The political spat between Minister Gangula Kamalakar and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay intensifies ahead of polls. Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister KCR also had a share in Gangula'scorruption. Bandi said that Gangula accused him of selling tickets. He said that he is not the president to sell tickets.
He called Gangula another KA Paul and added that first he was not even give a B-Form. He says that Gangula is saying something in frustration. He alleged that lakhs of cell phones are being distributed to tempt the voters. Are you ready to discuss your assets and my assets, he challenged. He criticized that if the Central government is giving funds for development works, KCR photos have been printed on it.
