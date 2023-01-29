Bandi condemns police lathi charge on BJYM members

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party State general secretary and BJP Yuva Morcha in-charge Dugyala Pradeep Kumar condemned the police lathi charge on the BJYM activists during 'Chalo DGP' by BJYM leaders. Sanjay Kumar who was touring in Karimnagar enquired about the condition of State BJYM president Bhanu Prakash who was seriously injured in the lathi charge and was shifted to an emergency unit of a private hospital in the city.

Condemning the lathi charge, he said the BJYM staged the protest to highlight the injustice meted out to lakhs of candidates in the SI and police constable recruitment process. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who could not conduct the examinations properly used police to unleash inhuman treatment to suppress the dissenting voices, he criticised. He said that the day of CM KCR's government are numbered and will have to pay for letting down the unemployed in the State, he added.Pradeep Kumar said that the BJYM activists tried to enter the DGP office as part of the Chalo DGP office to demand justice for the candidates who were deprived of opportunities to take part in the SI and police constable recruitment process.

The police have not only resorted to the lathi charge but also acted inhumanly beating Bhanu Prakash even after he collapsed. He was rushed to private hospitals. Arun Kumar, Pullela Siva and several others have also sustained injuries in the police lathi charge, he added. It has also become routine for the police to unleash terror. It exposes the dictatorial attitude of CM KCR, Bandi said.