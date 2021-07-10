Bandi padayatra will send TRS to Tirtha Yatra: BJP spokesperson

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy asked TRS to be prepared to go on 'Tirtha yatra' (pilgrimage) on completion of Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's padayatra.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he said that the padayatra has turned TRS working president KT Rama Rao into a worrying president of the ruling party. KTR who was silent until recently was trying to sharpen his knives on the Bandi's padayatra. "People have responded to the BJP in GHMC and Dubbaka by-poll. If BJP makes one step forward, people of the State are prepared to take 10 steps forward joining it."

This is what is worrying the TRS working president, he added. Rakesh Reddy said that KTR has pointed out that the Palle Prakruthi Vanalu, Rythu Vedikas, 24-hour power supply, dumping yards and other development activities achieved by the TRS government is going to welcome the State BJP chief during his padayatra. He reminded that the lion's share of all these projects listed out by the TRS working president was of the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM Grameen Sadak Yojana rural roads, LED lights, Mudra beneficiaries benefitted street vendors and all others benefitted by the Central schemes will be welcoming the padayatra of the Karimnagar MP, he said.

The padayatra is destined to create a Tsunami that will be washing away the TRS party from power whenever the elections take place in the State, he claimed. Listing out the development and relief measures in the BJP ruled States during Covid, he said every State in the country has implemented Ayushman Bharat Scheme to provide health insurance cover to people.

The State should stand in support of the people when they are in trouble. But Telangana is the only State that refused to implement Ayushman Bharat and stood in support of the private hospitals during Covid, he alleged. A government that could not construct four hospitals as promised in the city is now claiming to construct a 33-floor hospital in Warangal making people in that city laugh at it as a joke, he said.Rolling out the Central assistance to the development projects of highways,Ramagundam fertilisers, railways.