Bandi reacts to Palla's comments on Governor

Hyderabad: Reacting to the Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy's comments on the Telangana Governor delaying the approval of budget sent by the State government, Bharatiya Janatta Party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday questioned as to why the Governor was not invited for the budget session. He further questioned why the government has not asked the Governor to address the gathering before the beginning of budget session. Adding that there is ample of time to approve thee budget draft sent by the government, he said that the BRS government is unnecessarily targeting the Governor.



Earlier, criticising the Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan for not approving the budget, BRS leaders on Monday alleged that the Governors misdemeanours had crossed the limits.

Replying to a question on non-approval of the budget by Governor Tamilisai, Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that there were no instances in the past when a Governor has not approved a bill. The State government would function as per the rules and if there is no approval, there are legal options, he said.

The BRS leader said that the party would sort out the differences between the leaders who have moved no confidence motion in municipalities. He said that already there was understanding in the party that the term would be shared for two and half years each. It is an internal matter of the party and the party would sort it out, he said.