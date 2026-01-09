Bandi Sanjay accuses BRS, Cong of betraying Telangana

Hyderabad/Karimnagar: UnionMinister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a vitriolic attack on both the Congress and BRS on Thursday, alleging that their collective misrule has become a curse for Telangana. Addressing party leaders and the media in Karimnagar, Sanjay asserted that both parties exploited the state under the guise of "water, funds, and jobs," only to leave the public betrayed.

Sanjay identified the Congress as the "first culprit" regarding the denial of Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna waters. He pointed out that under Section 89 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the Palamuru-Rangareddy project was excluded from the list of ongoing projects. "How can Congress leaders demand national status for a project that they failed to even mention in the Reorganisation Act?" he questioned.

Turning his focus to the previous administration, the Union Minister alleged that K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) caused "irreparable damage" during his decade-long tenure. He claimed KCR betrayed South Telangana by agreeing to a mere 299 TMC share instead of the justified 575 TMC in Apex Council agreements. Furthermore, he accused the BRS leader of massive corruption, stating that the Kaleshwaram project cost was inflated from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, while Rs 27,000 crore was spent on Palamuru without providing any actual irrigation.

Highlighting the BJP’s intervention, Sanjay noted that the party pressured the Centre to form the Apex Council to safeguard state rights. He also questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s reluctance to seek a full CBI probe into the alleged Rs 1 lakh crore Kaleshwaram irregularities, noting that current inquiries are limited to just Rs 9,000 crore. He reminded the public that the Modi government has allocated Rs 12 lakh crore to Telangana over the last 11 years, contrary to "misleading" claims by regional rivals.