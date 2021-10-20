Bandi Sanjay challenges govt. to prove if BJP stopped Dalit Bandhu

BJP chief Bandi Sanjay challenged the government to prove if the party is responsible for halting Dalit Bandhu. Speaking during election campaign in Dalit Bandhu, Sanjay lashed out at the ruling party stating that TRS party itself wrote a letter to the election commission to stop Dalit Bandhu and making BJP accountable for it.

The TRS government also had not allowed beneficiaries to withdraw the Dalit Bandhu money from their bank accounts, he added. "BJP never acted to stop Dalit Bandhu instead the party is demanding the government to release funds for the scheme," Sanjay said.



He further questioned the government if it can prove that BJP tried to stop Dalit Bandhu. Sanjay also said that the governemnt stopped sheep distribution programme after Nagarjuna Sagar election and even Dalit Bandhu had been launched a few months before Huzurabad by-election.

