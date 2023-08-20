Bandi Sanjay enjoys his Sunday with kids in Karimnagar constituency

Karimnagar: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, who was promoted from the post of Telangana BJP president and appointed as the party's national general secretary, toured his own constituency on Sunday. He visited Karimnagar and greeted the children playing in a street and fun with them.

"What's my name?" he asked a boy... "Sanjay" the boy immediately replied to which everyone laughed. Later, Bandi Sanjay took the bicycle from the boy and rode it. Children were cycling on the street behind him. After that, he went around the city and greeted the people. He himself shared the video related to this.

My Kinda Sunday with my favourite people, in my favourite place on Earth - Karimnagar…Pure Bliss pic.twitter.com/3kr4ULNLcY — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) August 20, 2023

"Enjoyed this Sunday in my own style. In my favorite place on earth, Karimnagar, cozy with my favorite people. This is pure happiness," tweeted Bandi Sanjay.

