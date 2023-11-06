Live
Bandi Sanjay is a force not a person: Raja Singh
Says that the minorities should also think and cancel the triple talaq and protect the dignity of the minority sisters
Karimnagar : Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh on Monday said that MP Bandi Sanjay is a force and the peasants cannot compete with him. After filing the nomination of Bandi Sanjay as the Karimnagar BJP MLA candidate, Raja Singh said he is happy to come to Sanjay's nomination in Karimnagar.
The people who sent him to the Parliament from here... have now called for him to be sent to the Assembly. Raja Singh said that Bandi Sanjay strengthened the party by carrying out the Praja Sangrama Yatra to oust Chief Minister KCR.
Are you on the money side or on the side of righteousness? The people of Karimnagar should know and vote, he urged. Will you be on the side of the BJP, which is constantly fighting for the sake of dharma and the people? Do you want a BRS that has earned thousands of crores through corruption and irregularities and is ready to distribute Rs.20 thousand per vote? People have to decide, he said.
Bandi Sanjay is not a person but a force. He said that plowmen could not compete with such power. He said that the minorities should also think and cancel the triple talaq and protect the dignity of the minority sisters.
He alleged that Minister Gangula Kamalakar had seen Bandi Sanjay's struggle and when he came to know that he was contesting from here, the Minister rushed to the Majlis Party office in Darussalam. Gangula Kamalakar's defeat is certain. It is better for him if he withdraws from the competition here. No one can stop Sanjay's victory, Raja Singh added. He said that there is no end to Gangula's corruption. He said that everything including temple, school and granite is involved in corruption.