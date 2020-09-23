Bandi Sanjay is brand ambassador for telling lies: Mayor Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: City Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao came heavily on the BJP State unit president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, alleging that the latter was speaking without any knowledge and trying to divert the attention of the people with baseless comments against the ruling TRS.

Addressing the media at a press meet in Karimnagar on Tuesday, City Mayor Sunil Rao reminded Bandi Sanjay's allegations that the State government has misused and diverted around Rs 7,000 crore funds, sanctioned by the Central government for Covid-19 pandemic. 'But Union Minister Ashwin Kumar Chowdhary himself announced that the Central government had sanctioned Rs 290.29 crore for the State government as per the record of September 10. Without having proper knowledge, how Sanjay can criticise the State government?' he questioned.

Being BJP State chief, Bandi Sanjay Kumar is trying to deceive the people of Telangana. He is trying to create panic among the people by giving wrong information to them. Bandi Sanjay has no right to be in the State president post, he opined.

City Mayor Sunil Rao said people know how the TRS government tackled coronavirus in the State facing a lot of hardships and how it helped the poor including various sections of people despite undergoing financial crisis. The TRS government sanctioned Rs 1,500 to each poor family for two months unlike any other government in the country along with providing 12 kg rice.

The Central government made false promise to the people that it would sanction a pension of Rs 8,000 but after coming to power it forgot its promise. Out of the Rs 11,000 crore which the State government is investing for pensions, the Central government share is only Rs 200 crore, he pointed out.

"Bandi Sanjay Kumar did nothing for the people of Karimnagar even after completing one and a half year of term as MP. He didn't bring even a single rupee funds from the Central government. He became a brand ambassador for telling lies and to give wrong information to the people. People are observing the BJP leaders and are not in a mood to believe them," Mayor Sunil said.