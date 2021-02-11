Bandi Sanjay Kumar accuses CM KCR of reneging on promises

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had lied in the Halia public meeting.

Reacting to the comments made by the Chief Minister that he would not seek votes if he does not complete the lift irrigation projects in the district, Bandi Sanjay said KCR skipped his promise many times. He questioned as to why the Chief Minister did not talk about the encroachment of tribal lands by the TRS MLAs? Why the government jailed 40 persons who came to question the MLA for encroaching their lands? he questioned.

"KCR had promised to construct Nagarjuna sagar SLBC tunnel six years ago by sitting on a chair. The Chief Minister seems to have not found a chair in the last six years," mocked Sanjay.

The BJP leader said that the company which was taking up the works of SLBC has promised to complete the works within one year if the government releases funds, but the Chief Minister was not releasing the funds.

He also countered the claim of KCR that the TRS government ended the fluorosis problem in Nalgonda. Sanjay said that the people of Nalgonda were getting safe drinking water from 2004 and there was no role of TRS in that.

The BJP leader said that the situation in the State was such that there should be a bypoll in the State to have new schemes. He also found fault with the Chief Minister referring to protesters as dogs.