Bandi Sanjay Kumar scoffs at Opposition letter to PM Modi

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday ridiculed the letter purported to have been written by the leaders of various Opposition parties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the arrest of Aam Admi Party leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.

Addressing the media here, he said the letter released by the office of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday, did not have the signatures of any Opposition leader. He wondered whether they had any information about such a letter being written to the Prime Minister.

"KCR has mastered such tricks;it must have been fabricated by him. Except AAP, which is hand in glove with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the Delhi liquor scam, no other party has officially responded to it. The two parties have ganged up and their intention is to see that there should be no investigation into any of their scams," he claimed. He pointed out that if Sisodia was not guilty, he would have got bail from the court. "KCR knows that his daughter Kavitha will be the next to get arrested. That is why he is making a hue and cry over Sisodia's arrest," he said. Bandi pointed out that when there were allegations against Kavitha, the CM had not uttered a word condemning the same. "Now with Sisodia getting arrested KCR has unfolded a drama to save his daughter. How can he stoop to the level of releasing a letter without obtaining the signatures of other party leaders?" he asked.

He recalled that even in the past KCR had created a forged letter in his name on flood relief from the Centre and also on Dalit Bandhu implementation.

The State BJP president said during his 'padayatra' lakhs of people had complained to him about KCR's misrule. "We shall soon collect one crore signatures on corruption and scams of KCR and submit a representation to President of India," he said. On KCR's allegation that the Modi government was targeting the Opposition parties, Bandi said Modi's philosophy was not to leave anybody if they made any mistake. "But what is KCR doing? Is he not filing cases against the Opposition leaders who question his misrule? He doesn't give permission to the Opposition leaders to stage dharnas and agitations but is foisting false cases against them," he pointed out.