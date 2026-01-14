Bandi Sanjay questions Congress’s opposition to welfare measures

Hyderabad/Karimnagar: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar defended the newly introduced ‘‘VB-J Ram Ji’’ Employment Guarantee Scheme, describing it as a transformative initiative for rural India. Addressing the media in this home constituency on Wednesday, he questioned the Congress opposition to the scheme and demanded it whether it wanted to implement it in Telangana or not?

The Minister emphasised that the scheme would not only provide assured employment but also create lasting assets in villages, thereby strengthening rural infrastructure.

According to Kumar, the scheme guarantees 125 days of work per individual, with wages directly deposited into workers’ bank accounts. If employment is not provided within the stipulated time, compensation, along with interest, must be paid, ensuring accountability. He highlighted that the scheme is designed to ease the burden on farmers, particularly during agricultural seasons when labour shortages are common. States have been given the authority to suspend employment for up to 60 days during peak farming periods, thereby balancing the needs of both farmers and workers.

Financially, the scheme represents a significant expansion. The Union government has allocated Rs 1,51,282 crore annually, with the Centre contributing Rs 95,692 crore and states collectively adding Rs 55,589 crore. Compared to the previous year, this marks an increase of Rs 17,000 crore nationwide, while Telangana alone is set to receive an additional R 340 crore. Kumar argued that such a large-scale investment underscores the government’s commitment to rural welfare and sustainable development.

The minister criticised the Congress party for opposing the initiative, calling it an example of “petty politics.” He questioned why Congress leaders were objecting to a scheme that directly benefits the poor and farmers.

Drawing parallels with past instances, Kumar recalled how the Vajpayee government had introduced housing schemes under the names of Valmiki and Ambedkar, only for Congress to later rename them as Indira Awas Yojana. Similarly, he pointed to the renaming of Hyderabad’s NTR terminal as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, accusing Congress of disregarding the legacy of national icons.

Kumar challenged Congress to clearly state whether it supports or rejects the ‘‘VB-J Ram Ji’’ scheme. “When good is being done for the people, why oppose it?” he asked, asserting that the initiative will provide not just jobs but dignity and security to millions of rural households.