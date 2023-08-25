Bandi Sanjay takes a jibe at Kavitha

Hyderabad: MLC Kavitha, who launched an dharna in Delhi about women's reservation, but in the State, BJP Telangana's former president and MP Bandi Sanjay has slammed her. He complained that if Kavita gets ticket in Telangana, it will be like giving ticket to 33 per cent women in the State. He indirectly criticized Kavitha for not being sincere over the women's bill.

It is known that BRS has already released the list of party candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections. Bandi Sanjay said that there are 115 names of candidates in this list. It was clarified that the list was only released with the intention of protecting the party cadre.

He said that in many surveys already conducted in connection with the upcoming assembly elections, BRS will be limited to only 25 seats. He criticized KCR for doing gimmicks to protect the party cadre and leaders. Sanjay said that many of the BRS leaders are ready to join the BJP.