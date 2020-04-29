Bandi Sanjay takes charge as Telangana BJP chief, Pawan Kalyan extends wishes

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay took charge as Telangana BJP chief here on Wednesday at the party office in Hyderabad in the presence of Laxman, Dharmapuri Aravind and Motkupalli Narsimhulu. BJP national chief JP Nadda announced Bandi Sanjay as the state BJP in-charge on March 11.

However, due to the lockdown, Sanjay Kumar was not able to assume charge of the office. But, in order to make some decisions related to the party, he took the charge today. Bandi Sanjay appealed to the party leaders not to visit the office due to the lockdown.

Greeting the Karimnagar MP on his new role, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter and wished him. "Special wishes to Bandi Sanjay from Janasena leaders on assuming the charge of office as BJP state chief," he said.



