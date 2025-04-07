Bandi stooping to new low in politics, says PCC chief

Hyderabad: PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud dared Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar to press for the demand of 42 per cent BC reservation with Centre, if he was not toeing the line of BJP high command. The Congress leader countered latter’s alleged remarks that State government was being micromanaged by AICC, in wake of party State incharge Meenakshi Natarajan’s meeting with panel of Ministers on HCU at Secretariat on Saturday.

Mahesh Goud in a media statement on Sunday questioned as to why the BJP State leadership failed to participate in the maha dharna held at Jantar Mantar in the national capital recently, despite the party backing the BC reservation resolution in the Assembly. He reminded the former BJP State president about his subservient behaviour with his own party high command. “People have not forgotten the way you held the footwear of the Union Minister in bare hands, while being BJP State president,” he recalled.

PCC president cautioned Bandi Sanjay from indulging in loose talk and said that unlike BJP the Congress was a disciplined organisation and takes major decisions in a democratic way. He alleged that similar to earlier polls, the BJP and BRS were having clandestine agreement for the Local body polls. “Since they cannot independently take on Congress, once again these two parties are having a secret pact,” said the MLC.

Mahesh Goud felt that the kind of statements made by Bandi Sanjay does not befit the position of a Union Minister. Reacting over his statements, the Congress leader felt that for the political survival within the party he was longing to get back the State president’s post, by grabbing the limelight. He said that Bandi Sanjay should restrain himself from speaking over the HCU lands issue, which is now in court. “Bandi Sanjay is a type of leader who won’t even have tiffin without the permission from Modi and Amit Shah. His statements reflect the frustration that his name was not being finalised for the party’s State president’s post. For grabbing the limelight, he is stooping to a new low while forgetting that he was Union Minister,” added Mahesh Goud.