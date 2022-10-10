Bandi to CM: Relax cut-off marks to EWS candidates in police recruitment

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to immediately take steps for relaxing the cut-off marks for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates in police recruitments.

In a letter to CM, he demanded immediate amendment in the Police Recruitment Board's notification to rectifying the mistake.

Bandi said the Narendra Modi government has provided EWS reservations for the poor in forward communities in education and employment. "However, it is unfortunate that the State government is neglecting the same", he stated.

The Karimnagar MP alleged that the conduct of the State government caused irreparable loss and caused injustice to the EWS candidates.

He said the State government has given relaxation in the cut-off marks in the Police Recruitment Board notification for SCs, STs and BCs but failed to extend the same to the EWS candidates. This amounts to the government willfully doing injustices to them, Bandi pointed out.

The TS BJP chief also asked people belonging to the Valmiki community to mount pressure on the CM to fulfill his assurance to include Valmikies in the ST list. He said KCR has assured to include it in ST list in the State Assembly. After paying tributes to sage Valmiki on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanthi, he said the very word Ramayana reminds one of sage Valmiki. "Ramayana occupies a unique place in world literature; people might not know Lord Rama without Ramayana.

He said the Valmiki community is suffering from poverty; the CM should come to their rescue and keep his promise without adversely affecting the ST reservations.

Bandi asked people to view live programme of dedication of Mahakali Corridor in Ujjain by the Prime Minister at 5 PM on October 11. He and other senior party leaders paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Komaram Bheem on the occasion of his death anniversary.