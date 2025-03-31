Bandi urges people to support Modi’s Viksit Bharat mission

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, extended Ugadi greetings on Sunday, wishing everyone a prosperous and happy new year in the Telugu calendar year ‘Vishwavasu.’ He emphasised that the Ugadi festival reflects the rich heritage of the Telugu people.

Addressing the media in Karimangar on Sunday, the Minister noted that the country is advancing economically under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and urged everyone to support Modi’s efforts towards national development. However, he mentioned that the Panchangam predictions indicated an increase in theft, and corruption among public representatives and officials, as well as the emergence of a new disease. Observing the governance of Congress, he remarked that the astrologers’ predictions seem to be coming true. “Corruption is rampant across all departments, and Congress leaders appear infected by a ‘Corruption Virus.’ No work gets done without bribes, whether contracts or pending bills. As a result of Congress’s corruption, people from all sections are suffering,” he stated.

He further criticised the BRS party’s 10-year rule, claiming it has caused Telangana to be afflicted by a “Pink Virus,” while asserting that the BJP’s struggles have helped free the State from this issue. He promised that the BJP would protect the people from the Congress “Corruption Virus” and would fight corruption with “struggles as a vaccine.”

On a positive note, he welcomed the initiative of distributing fine rice in Telangana, highlighting that the Modi government covers the major cost at Rs 40 per kg, and the State government contributes only Rs 10. This means the Modi government spends three times more on this scheme than the State government. He insisted that the Prime Minister’s photos be displayed at all ration shops to acknowledge the Central government’s substantial contribution.

He raised concerns about the deliberate dilution of the phone-tapping case. He accused Congress of aiding in ensuring bail for individuals like Shravan Rao. He pointed out that before the elections, Revanth Reddy vowed to imprison KCR’s family, but he has since changed his stance. “Congress is protecting KCR’s family, which is why there have been no arrests or even notices in the last 1.5 years,” he remarked.

Additionally, he accused BRS leaders of making anti-national statements and engaging in sedition, stating that Congress, BRS, and AIMIM (Majlis) seem to be colluding. Congress and BRS are working to ensure AIMIM’s victory. He questioned why BRS, despite having more corporators, is not participating in the MLC elections. Although the BJP lacks the required strength, it will still participate in the GHMC Local Body MLC elections notwithstanding that Congress avoids competition to favor AIMIM. Regarding the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, the Union Minister stated that all opinions have been gathered and will soon be passed in Parliament.

He described the RSS as a nationalist organisation dedicated to protecting India’s traditions, Sanatana Dharma, and uniting Hindu society. He insisted that the RSS has never supported terrorists. On the other, he claimed that Owaisi Hospital has harbored terrorists and that Darussalam has become a hub for them. He stated that RSS offices are frequented by patriots. Lastly, he asserted that AIMIM lacks the strength to contest elections across Telangana, existing solely to protect the Owaisi family’s business interests and align with those in power. He challenged Congress and BRS to field their own candidates in the GHMC MLC elections and contest separately. “If they fail to do so, the people will teach them a lesson,” he concluded.