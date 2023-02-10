Bandi vows to demolish domes of new Secretariat if BJP comes to power

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party's State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday stated that they will demolish the domes of the new secretariat building if the party comes to power. As part of the "Janam Gosa-BJP Bharosa" programme, he kick started street corner meetings in the 77, 78, and 79 wards of Old Bowenpally in the Kukatpally constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Bandi Sanjay criticised the construction of the new secretariat building, claiming that it was built as a replica of the Taj Mahal. He alleged that KCR built the secretariat to happiness of MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. He also accused the Chief Minister KCR of attempting to hand over control of Telangana to the MIM party.

Bandi Sanjay further stated that the BJP will make changes to the secretariat to reflect the culture and traditions of India and Telangana if they come to power.