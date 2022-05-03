Bandi yatra exposed lies of TRS: BJP netas

Not a single drop of water has been released from the existing projects to the Palamuru farmers this season. There is no hospital, no degree college in Devarkadra. It is high time the people realised the false propaganda of TRS party which promised irrigation projects, double bedroom houses and elimination of poverty, they flayed

Mahabubnagar: Taking part in 20th day Prajasangrama Padayatra led by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former Mahabubnagar MP Jitender Reddy said that the yatra has exposed the lies and false propaganda of TRS leaders who claimed that the Palamuru region was full of greenery and saw no migration.

Bandi Sanjay began his 20th day of walkathon at 9 am from Rajamuru junction at Hanuman Temple in Devarkadra constituency on Tuesday. From there, the padayatra reached Nagaram village in the afternoon and the volunteers along with the BJP leaders halted for lunch. In the evening the padayatra began from Balusupally after the hoisting of the BJP flag and from there it reachead Devarkadra mandal headquarters.

Taking part in a public meeting held at Devarkadra, Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao and Mahabubnagar former MP Jitender Reddy said that BJP yatra in erstwhile Mahabubnagar had exposed the lies of the TRS leaders and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who were claiming that migration was completely eradicated and drought reduced drastically in the region.

"The TRS party has been showing a false picture of Palamuru region all through these days, but the real facts have been exposed with Bandi Sanjay's padayatra. The railway bridge which was launched 15 years ago is yet to be completed in Devarkadra, and the Koilsagar project pending works were left midway. Not a single drop of water has been released from the existing projects to the Palamuru farmers this season. There is no medical hospital, no degree college in Devarkadra. It is high time the people realised the false propaganda of TRS party and gave a chance to BJP to achieve a comprehensive development in the district," said Jitender Reddy.

The former MP said that KCR who had won Telangana state after winning as the MP of Mahabubnagar had left the district and its people to fend for themselves. He ignored irrigation and other development works and fooled the people of this region, he alleged.

Raghunandan Rao slammed KCR and his son KTR for not completing the irriation projects in Mahabubnagar district and demanded release of a white paper on migration of poor people from Mahabubnagar district.

DK Aruna, a former minister and BJP national vice-president, criticised that KCR did not build even a single house for the poor in villages. Promising double bedrooms and end of migration from Mahabubnagar, he had won the elections. But he is now ignoring the people of Palamuru without paying any attention tp the irrigation projects, she flayed.