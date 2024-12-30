"Bangaru Nageshwar Reddy Honored with Doctorate for Remarkable Social Service".

Gadwal : Bangaru Nageshwar Reddy, a resident of Turpu Garlapadu village in Rajoli mandal, Jogulamba Gadwala district, was awarded an honorary doctorate in social service by Manam Foundation INTL University. The ceremony took place at the Telangana Saraswata Parishad Hall, Hyderabad, in the presence of distinguished personalities.

Dr. Chakraborty, Chairman of Manam Foundation, along with former Union Minister Venugopal Sharma, film personalities, and social activists, inaugurated the event. The foundation recognized Nageshwar Reddy’s significant contributions to society while balancing his profession as a journalist and social worker.

Dr. Chakraborty highlighted Nageshwar Reddy's extensive work in addressing public issues, organizing blood and food donation drives, and actively contributing to the betterment of society. "He has received numerous accolades for his service and is truly deserving of this honorary doctorate," said Dr. Chakraborty.

Expressing his gratitude, Bangaru Nageshwar Reddy said, "I am deeply honored to have my efforts recognized. Coming from a humble background, this acknowledgment motivates me to continue serving society."

Friends, family members, social activists, NGO leaders, and public representatives joined in congratulating Nageshwar Reddy on this remarkable achievement. His dedication to social welfare and journalism has earned him immense respect and admiration in the community.

The honorary doctorate recognizes Nageshwar Reddy's unwavering commitment to social service and highlights his role as a beacon of hope and inspiration in the region.



















