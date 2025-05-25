Bangaru Rythu prog launched

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy launched Bangaru Rythu programme on Saturday during which she urged to focus on alternative crops by giving priority to oil palm cultivation.

A Bangaru Rythu awareness programme on oil palm farming was organised in Karimnagar on Saturday by Lohia Oil Palm Plantation Company.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said, “Oil palm farming is beneficial among alternative crops. Intercropping can also be cultivated in this crop. If a farmer works hard for three years, he can get a net income for 30 years through this crop.”

Satpathy said that the government provides a subsidy of up to Rs 51,000 per acre for four years for oil palm cultivation. “Only 320 farmers are cultivating oil palm in 1,200 acres in the district. The cultivation area needs to be expanded to 3,000 acres this year,” she said.

Lohia Company CEO Siddhant Lohia said that Lohia Group is working sincerely to turn every farmer into a golden farmer through a village outreach campaign in the district. He explained to the farmers about the gold scheme and bumper lucky draw for the farmers who are cultivating oil palm. The foundation stone laying ceremony of the factory will be held on September 4.

The District Horticulture Officer said that the farmers can get a net income of four to six lakhs from oil palm cultivation.