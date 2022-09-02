Bankers urged to help farmers cultivating horticulture crops

Mahbubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao, called upon the bank authorities to extend their full cooperation to uplift the horticulture sector in the district and play a vital role in making the district a horticulture hub.

While interacting with the representatives of various banks in the district, the Collector called upon the bankers to work proactively and identify all those interested farmers who are willing to go for horticulture crops and provide them loans and give them a financial push so that the horticulture sector can be taken to the next level in the district.

The Collector said that the demand for horticulture crops like vegetables, fruits and others is very high in the district. As these crops are more profitable and many farmers are willing to go for them, but unfortunately as they are not able to afford financially they are not able to take it up. As the climate and land and soil conditions are very much suitable for horticulture crops, if the banks extend their cooperation then very soon the district can be transformed into a horticulture hub of Telangana state.

"Vegetable crops, fruit crops and sericulture based plantation are quite suitable for the climate and soil conditions in Mahbubnagar. If proper awareness, training and financial support is provided to the farmers then Mahbubnagar can be transformed into a horticulture hub," observed the Collector while urging the bankers to extend their help to the district farmers.

He also requested the farmers to take up oil palm cultivation in a big way for which he said the state government is providing subsidies and also instructed the bankers and agriculture officers to conduct awareness camps for the farmers and encourage them to go for palm oil plantation to earn good profits in the future.

The Collector directed the horticulture director Saibaba to conduct awareness campaigns and training programmes for the farmers to take up oil palm plantation in the district.

He also directed the bankers to tie up with the self help groups and speed up the loan distribution process for them.

He also directed the District Central Cooperative bank authorities to spread awareness about the education loans to the students, and other financial aids to the various sections of the people from the bank.