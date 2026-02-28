Banks in Telangana record robust credit growth

Hyderabad: The 48th quarterly review of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Telangana, convened by SBI at Hotel Marigold, reviewed banking performance for the quarter ended December 2025. Total deposits rose by Rs. 61,073 crore to Rs. 9,01,503 crore, while advances grew by Rs. 1,11,349 crore to Rs. 11,92,710 crore, with the CD ratio improving to 132.30%.

Banks disbursed Rs. 2,64,168 crore under priority sector, achieving 68.05% of targets. MSMEs received Rs 1,28,152 crore, while agriculture and allied sectors secured significant funding. Financial inclusion remained strong, with 132.37 lakh PMJDY accounts and substantial coverage under social security schemes.

Director, DFS, Manasa Gangotri Kata urged banks to strengthen women-led inclusion and digital outreach. Principal Secretary (Finance) Sandeep Kumar Sultania stressed enhanced MSME credit, while APC K Surendra Mohan highlighted digital tenant verification to boost farm credit.