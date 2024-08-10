Live
Just In
Bar associations complain to DGP against police atrocities on lawyers
Advocates across the State have been boycotting courts for the last few days over the police atrocities
Karimnagar : Representatives of various bar associations lodged complaint with the DGP against the police atrocities on lawyers across the State, here on Friday.
State Federation of Bar Association president Kondal Reddy, working president and Karimnagar Bar Association president PV Rajkumar and leaders of other bar associations met the DGP and submitted representations.
Kondal Reddy spoke about the recent incidents of police action, raids and illegal cases against lawyers in different places like Bhadrachalam, Jangaon, Siddipet, Sircilla, Suryapet, Malkajigiri and Vemulawada. Lawyers across the State have been boycotting their duties for the last few days over the police atrocities. Police who are supposed to protect law and order are acting against the law by attacking the lawyers who fight for the victims and such incidents are not a good development in a democratic system, Kondal Reddy said.
He demanded that a thorough investigation be conducted into the incidents that have happened so far and strict action should be taken against those responsible, and a circular should be issued to prevent recurrence in the future. They warned that if these atrocities are repeated, they will take large-scale programmes for legal action in the future.
Presidents of Rangareddy, Sircilla, Nampally, Vemulawada Bar Associations Kondal Reddy, RK, Rajavardhan Reddy, Venkati Ravindar Rao, Sudarshan Goud, Janardhan Reddy, Sadanandam, Venu and others participated in this programme.