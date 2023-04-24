Basaveshwara Jayanthi celebrated grandly in Mahabubanagar

Mahabubanagar : The 890th birth anniversary of Basaveswara was grandly celebrated in Mahabubanagar district at Green belt in Padmavathi colony in Mahabubanagar district on Sunday. Marking the occasion, Excise, Prohibition, sports, Tourism, Culture and Youth welfare Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud garlanded the statue of Basaveshwara at Green Belt and later recalled the services of the great philosopher and social reformer of 12th century CE. Basaveshwara was a 12th-century CE Indian statesman, philosopher, poet, social reformer in the Shiva-focussed bhakti movement. Basava spread social awareness through his poetry, popularly known as Vachanaas. He rejected gender or social discrimination, superstitions and rituals. Speaking on the occasion, the Excise minister said that the teachings of Basaveshwara are still relevant even today and he stressed that people must follow the footsteps shown by the great philosopher.

"Basaveshwara, as a philosopher and a poet strived hard for the social change and preached equality among men and women and he was against violence and superstitions and rituals. Youth must also follow the teachings of Basaweshwara and must see that people do not go after superstitious believes and unnecessary violence," the Minister said.