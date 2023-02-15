Basti Dawakhanas are in fact Dosti Dawakhanas: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister Harish Rao said that the Basti Dawakhanas were very useful for the locals and proved to be 'Dosti Dawakhanas'.



Speaking after inaugurating the Basti Davakhana in Indiramma Colony of Siddipet Town on Wednesday, Harish Rao said that the medical sector in the State would be further strengthened in the coming days. He noted that palliative care had been made available in Siddipet. He said that the health of the poor would be by virtue of Basti Dawakhas. He said 158 types of Medicines would be given and 57 tests would be conducted free of cost in those dispensaries. He said that 137 types of tests would also be conducted soon.

Harish Rao said that if medicines were used as per the advice of the doctors, one could avoid suffering from chronic diseases. He informed that 354 Basti dispensaries have been established in Hyderabad so far. He said that there were five Basti Dawakhanas in Siddipet. He advised the poor people not to waste their money by going to private hospitals and to take advantage of government hospitals.