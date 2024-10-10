Live
Bathukamma reflects Telangana culture: Collector
Highlights
Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy stated that the Bathukamma festival is a true reflection of Telangana’s culture. The district administration organised a grand Bathukamma celebrations at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule ground.
Women officers and staff gathered with the Bathukammas they had created and joyfully participated in singing and dancing. Later, the District Collector joined the women in singing Bathukamma songs and playing along.
