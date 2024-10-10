  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Bathukamma reflects Telangana culture: Collector

Bathukamma reflects Telangana culture: Collector
x
Highlights

District Collector Pamela Satpathy stated that the Bathukamma festival is a true reflection of Telangana’s culture.

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy stated that the Bathukamma festival is a true reflection of Telangana’s culture. The district administration organised a grand Bathukamma celebrations at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule ground.

Women officers and staff gathered with the Bathukammas they had created and joyfully participated in singing and dancing. Later, the District Collector joined the women in singing Bathukamma songs and playing along.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick