Battle for Munugodu enters crucial phase

Hyderabad: With the last date for filing of nominations comes to end on Friday, it is time now for the show of strength by the three main parties -- TRS, BJP and Congress – in the prestigious Munugodu Assembly constituency.

Leaders of all these parties are giving finishing touches to their strategies as the battle for Munugodu would be entering the final phase from Monday. The coming days would be very crucial for all the three parties. It is nothing short of do-or-die battle for them.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a host of Union ministers, BJP's national leaders, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, etc, are likely to address public meetings and take part in the rallies organized by the respective political parties. The byelection is scheduled to be held on November 3 and the result would be announced on November 6.

KCR is likely to address a public meeting in Chandur next week.

It could be any day between October 20 and 24. This would be his first election meeting after changing the name of the TRS to BRS. The TRS is also planning to hold mandal-wise rallies and public meetings. State ministers and senior leaders are going from door to door campaign in the Assembly constituency.

To counter the TRS campaign, the BJP is making all-out arrangements to organise public meetings in two or three mandals in Munugodu Assembly segment. Amit Shah would be participating in one of the public meetings. He will also take part in election rallies. The Union minister is scheduled to visit the houses of Dalit families or BC families and interact with them about the problems being faced under the TRS regime."

As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Telangana on October 24, Congress leaders said that a public meeting would be organized in Munugodu either on October 29 or 30.