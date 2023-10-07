BC Bandhu: For the empowerment of the marginalised

Khammam: State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, during an event in Khammam city on Friday, emphasised the Telangana government’s commitment to uplifting the lives of the underprivileged and supporting economic development in traditionally marginalised caste-based professions.

On the day, Puvvada distributed cheques worth Rs 3 crore to 300 beneficiaries under the BC Bandhu scheme at Bhakta Ramdasu Kalakshetra in Khammam. “This initiative, driven by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, aims to provide a substantial subsidy of one lakh rupees to each eligible family,” he said, addressing the gathering. “The Chief Minister’s vision extends beyond just sustaining caste-based professions; he intends to transform workers into employers. Through the BC Bandhu scheme, impoverished families receive one lakh rupees in financial assistance, marking a significant step towards their financial empowerment,” the minister highlighted.

He emphasised that these welfare programmes are accessible to all deserving individuals. “Crucially, the one lakh rupees provided to caste-based professions are grants, not loans, ensuring there’s no obligation for repayment,” he reminded. The government’s aim is to facilitate the purchase of essential business tools, thereby fostering economic independence among beneficiaries. Puvvada assured that the financial assistance under the BC Bandhu Scheme is an ongoing commitment, providing support month after month.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including City Mayor PunukolluNeeraja, Deputy Mayor Fatima Johara, Agriculture Market Chairman Dorepalli Swetha, Suda Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, BC Welfare Department District Officer Jyoti, and Corporators Maqbool, among others.