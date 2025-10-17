BC QUOTA FIASCO: CM seeks report from officials on SC ruling

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the officials to submit a detailed report within two days on the judgement of the Supreme Court on the 42 per cent BC reservations after discussing with the legal experts and senior advocates who had argued in the apex court on Thursday.

The Cabinet, which met here on Thursday under the leadership of the Chief Minister and took a decision to that effect, would sit again on October 23 to discuss the Supreme Court judgment on the BC quota. The Cabinet also removed the two children norm to contest the local body elections with immediate effect. After the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by the state government, there was a discussion in the Cabinet on the action plan to be adopted in the future.

The Cabinet also took a decision to take up 'Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu' from December 1 to 9 across the state to commemorate two years of formation of the Congress government.

These celebrations will be held in every village. A Cabinet sub-committee will be formed to decide on the celebrations.

The other key decisions of the Cabinet include approval of three new agricultural colleges. These new agricultural colleges affiliated to Prof Jayashankar University will be set up at Huzurnagar, Kodangal and Nizamabad with modern facilities.

The Cabinet allocated Rs 10,500 crore for a length of 5,566 km of R&B roads under the HAM model. The Cabinet also decided to provide Rs 500 as bonus along with the minimum support price for the super fine variety of paddy.

The Cabinet has decided to allocate land to industries and institutions. A ten-acre land will be provided to Enkur Market Yard at Julurupadu area. Land will be allocated to seven to eight sectors. Similarly, the NALSAR Law University will be provided with seven acres of additional land. The government enhanced reservations for local students from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that the Cabinet also discussed Metro Rail in detail after queries by the Union government. The L&T had constructed Part A while Part 2A and Part 2B needed to be expanded. In this regard, the state government has sent a proposal to the Centre. According to preliminary estimates, Part 2A and 2B phases of Hyderabad Metro are expected to cost Rs 36,000 crore.

A committee of officials under Chief Secretary was formed to study the financial and viabilities of the expansion. A Cabinet sub-committee on fund mobilisation was also formed, and it would be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. The official committee will submit a report to the Cabinet sub-committee. The Cabinet will take a decision and will discuss viability and other issues, he said.

The government also allocated Rs 438 crore for land acquisition for the Krishna-Vikarabad broad gauge railway line.

For the 75-km high level Mannanur-Srisailam elevated corridor, the state government gave approval for the Rs 7,500 crore project to be taken up jointly by the state and central governments. The government will be handing over 435 acres of land to the Defence Ministry in the wake of utilising the defence lands at Shamirpet for the elevated expressway.