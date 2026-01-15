BC quota for ULBs finalised

Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday finalised BC reservation for the Urban Local Bodies including municipalities and municipal corporations.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has taken the 2011 Census for finalising the BC reservations. While 123 ULBs will be going for polls, 26 municipalities out of 117 are reserved for BCs. Similarly, out of the six corporations three municipal corporations were reserved for BCs. The department on Wednesday finished off the reservations for wards in the ULBs

The state government is keen on taking up municipal elections either in the last week of January or during first week of February. The State Election Commission has also initiated steps for conducting the elections. The Commission has already released draft voters list.