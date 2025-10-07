BC Samaj Warns Against Attempts to Block BC Reservations

Mahabubnagar: BC Samaj State Secretary and Joint Mahabubnagar District President Modal Srinivas Sagar has come down heavily on groups allegedly trying to block the implementation of 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in Telangana. He accused certain organizations operating under the banner of Reddy Jagruthi of filing petitions in courts to delay or derail the quota system promised to BCs.

In a strong statement issued on Monday, Sagar condemned what he termed as “deliberate attempts to suppress the rights of BCs”, saying that those who once had only 6% representation are now enjoying 10% reservation under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. “The same groups benefiting from EWS quotas are now creating obstacles when 60% of the BC population is demanding its rightful 42% share in education and employment,” he said, warning that the BC community would “teach an appropriate lesson at the right time.”

He expressed doubts about the state government’s intentions, pointing out that while it publicly declares plans to conduct local body elections with 42% BC reservations, it simultaneously appears to be “conspiring behind the scenes to obstruct the process.”

Sagar alleged that all major political parties in the state are dominated by upper-caste leaders, and none of them seem genuinely committed to implementing the promised 42% quota. He called for legal safeguards similar to those in Tamil Nadu, where reservations were included in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution, ensuring permanent protection from judicial challenges. “Only by including BC reservations in the 9th Schedule can we secure constitutional validity and effective implementation,” he asserted.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sagar urged the party to prove its sincerity toward BC empowerment by ensuring the Governor’s immediate approval of pending bills related to BC reservations. “If the BJP truly stands with BCs and wants a BC to become Telangana’s Chief Minister, it must first act on these pending bills,” he said.

Sagar further urged the state government to restrain organizations like Reddy Jagruthi and others filing petitions against BC reservations in the High Court and Supreme Court. Failure to do so, he said, would expose the government’s lack of genuine commitment to the cause of backward classes.