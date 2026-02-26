BC Study Circle Hosts Orientation with Group 1 Probationary Officers

The Telangana BC Study Circle organised a unique face-to-face programme on 26 February, connecting students preparing for competitive exams with over 260 Group One Probationary Officers, including Deputy Collectors and DSPs, at the MCR HRD Centre.

This pioneering initiative aimed to motivate and guide aspiring candidates by providing direct interaction with successful officers who have cleared highly competitive examinations, often with lakhs of applicants vying for success.

Currently, around 260 officers are in the first batch of training, having succeeded in exams from diverse backgrounds, including rural, Telugu medium, agricultural families, and those below the poverty line. Meeting these officers in person offers students insights into their experiences, exam strategies, and motivational stories.

Fifty candidates, selected from the Telangana BC Study Circle’s UPSC Prelims and other foundation courses across twelve districts, participated in the programme. These students are from varied districts, representing rural and disadvantaged backgrounds, and are eager to learn from the success stories of the officers.

The programme included discussions on exam fears, biases, and preparation techniques, complemented by specialised classes, lectures, and expert guidance on subjects such as History, Geography, Economy, Polity, Science & Technology, Current Affairs, and more.

Participants also learned shortcuts, memory techniques, and answer-tracking methods for objective assessments through direct interaction with the officers. This is the first time such a large-scale, face-to-face programme has been organised by the BC Study Circle, marking a significant step towards enhancing training facilities for students from backward sections in rural areas.

Dr Mamidi Harikrishna, Director of the Telangana BC Study Circle, expressed hope that this initiative will inspire and equip more students to excel in competitive exams, paving the way for greater opportunities for backward class communities.