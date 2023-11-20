BC voters urged to elect only BCs in TS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Backward Classes (BCs) communities have urged the BCs to elect candidates only from the BCs in this election. They extended support to the Patancheru BSP candidate Neelam Madhu Mudiraj.

The BC leaders addressed a press conference on Sunday expressing their support for Madhu. The BC Yuvajana Sangham president N Venkatesh said that Telangana had the largest population of BCs and all the political parties had cheated them. The Congress cheated the BCs, the BRS had fooled them and he called upon the BCs to elect BCs in the ensuing elections. The BC leaders released a poster with BC candidates urging voters to elect them.

The BC Student Union State President Shiv Mudiraj said that Neelam Madhu Mudiraj was constantly fighting for the self-respect of BCs and fighting for the development and welfare of BCs. He gave the call to BCs to ensure his victory. In this programme, National BC Employees Association general secretary P Sudhakar, BC Women State Convenor Nayakura Rao Deepika, Praja Samiti president Rajendra, BCI Student Association State vice president Shiv Krishna, Nalgonda district president Neelam Saidayya, Swami, IT Voni Mallikharjun, BC State leaders Balram, OU JAC Madhu were present.