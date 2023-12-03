Be alert, handle situation carefully: Rahul to TPCC

Hyderabad: The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi instructed the party’s contestants to remain near their constituencies and close to the counting centres, before the results are announced. He also instructed the party’s observers to remain at their allocated counting centers.

Rahul Gandhi who on Saturday held a review meeting on a virtual platform with the PCC leaders issued directions for the day of counting. While emphasising the need for staying back in the constituencies, he urged them to take into confidence the State leadership, in case of any problems they face in following instructions. During the virtual meeting, he also discussed the strategies to be adopted and the precautions to be followed on the counting day on Sunday. He urged the party’s leaders to remain alert and handle the situation carefully in the event of any trouble.

Rahul Gandhi’s virtual meeting with PCC leaders is believed to be an attempt to nullify the earlier call given by leaders to party candidates to assembly in Hyderabad. Earlier, candidates were asked to come to Hyderabad.

Since the earlier instruction could have given wrong impression, the leadership changed the direction and told the leaders to stay put in their respective constituency and keep a watch on the development there itself.