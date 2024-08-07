Be Alert to Fake Accounts with Collector's DP - District Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagarkurnool: Cybercriminals are on the rise, using technology to exploit unsuspecting victims. In this context, on Wednesday, a fake account was created using the WhatsApp DP of Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh. Several officials were chatted with through this fake account. When this was brought to the Collector's attention, he promptly informed the Nagarkurnool district cybercrime officials. The police immediately focused on the relevant account and phone number.

The Collector mentioned that a fake account was created with the number 94782854487. He urged that if anyone receives calls or chats from this number, they should report it to the police immediately. The Collector also emphasized that the people of Nagarkurnool district should remain vigilant regarding cybercrimes.