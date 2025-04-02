Be aware of laws, judge exhorts girls

Wanaparthy: V Rajani, the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and senior judge, emphasised on Tuesday that students should acquire basic awareness about laws in general. She was speaking as the chief guest at a legal awareness seminar organised at Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School in Srirangapuram mandal, held under the auspices of the DLSA.

The judge stated that marriages involving minor girls, even if they consent, are not legally valid. She mentioned that under the POCSO Act, cases can be filed against the persons who marry off minors. Similarly, any physical relationship with a minor, even with her consent, is considered rape under the law.She made the participants aware of the laws related to child marriages, Motor Vehicle Act, child labour laws and cybercrimes. She said students can contact toll-free number 15100 for free legal assistance. Sakhi legal counsel D Krishnayya, school principal Vani, teachers and students attended.