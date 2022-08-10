Be part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' : Bandi

Hyderabad: BJP national vice-president D K Aruna and State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon people to hoist the tricolour atop their homes to celebrate the 'Har Ghar Tiranga', marking the occasion of the Quit India Movement. The two, along with State BJP leaders, celebrated the Har Ghar Tiranga by paying floral tributes to the portrait of Mother India and Mahatma Gandhi at a meeting organised on Tuesday in Munugode constituency.

Aruna said the 'Azadi ka Amruth Mahotsav' has been celebrated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country is celebrating 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme. She asked people to hoist the tricolour on top of every home to express solidarity with integrity of the country. She said statues of the freedom fighters should be cleaned on August 12, special programmes should be organised from August 13 to 15. She asked people to be part of the PM's call to hoist the tricolour on 20 crore houses across the country.

Bandi said the Centre has taken up 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme across the country as part of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

"Countless people have sacrificed their lives for the sake of the tricolour. When a player wins a gold medal, they hold the tricolour and run around the stadium to express greatness of the country." He asked everyone to celebrate the festival of tricolour by hoisting the flag on every house between 9 am and 11 am on August 13.

The Karimnagar MP said that freedom to the country is not the contribution of a single family, but many great souls have laid down their lives for it. Holding the national flag, along with party leaders and cadre, he led the procession of his third phase of 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' singing patriotic songs, from Chautuppal to Talla Singaram to Lingojigudem.