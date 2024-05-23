Beware! Online cyber fraudsters on the prowl

The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau has issued an advisory to the citizens to be cautious and take precautions from cyber fraudsters following complaints received regarding fraudsters making digital arrest scenarios and forcing victims, putting them in the fear of arrest and extorting huge money.



The TGSCSB director Mahesh M Bhagwat said for more than two months, fraudsters in the name of recorded calls generated from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) have been contacting many citizens. Saying that Aadhar card has been compromised and phone number too and they used to commit crime informing victims, mostly a women, and blackmail them to transfer huge money. “Sometimes some undertakings are also being taken by fraudsters from the victims putting them under fear of arrest that they have committed crime by compromising their Aadhar card number,” he added.

According to TGSCSB, the victims got contacted from a mobile number with a recorded call that this call is from TRAI and within two hours your mobile number will be blocked. The victims are told about his or her name and phone numbers by a caller impersonating TRAI.

Additionally, the caller tells victims on his/her mobile number or Aadhar to get sim cards that are being used for anti-national fraudulent activities and harassment texts. The caller shares information that the Mumbai police or Hyderabad police have an FIR registered against the victim quoting some FIR number.

Fraudsters force the victim to dial 9 and then connect the victim on video call via Skype, where one fake policeman in uniform will read the FIR contents along with address of the complainant and other details. To prevent arrest, they will demand a huge amount to be transferred online till the digital arrest they are making and extorting lakhs of rupees.

The TGSCSB alerted the citizens not to pick up calls from any unknown numbers, not to trust fraudsters regarding Aadhar card or mobile number compromised and misused to commit crimes, not to yield to any monetary or other demand of fraudsters putting under fear of arrest, record calls of fraudsters and keep screen shot also and to immediately approach cybercrime Police or Dial 1930 or log on to www.cybercrime.gov.in and lodge a complaint.