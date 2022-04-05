Bhadrachalam: Acharyulu, Bramhamas to play key role in Lord Rama Kalyanam

Bhadrachalam: The Lord Sita Rama Bramothsavalu is underway at Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam commenced on April 2 and will conclude on April 16.



During the bramothsavalu, the main event of Anukurapana, Dwajapata Lekhanam, Garudhadivanam will be conducted by the priests with traditional rituals on April 8. Other main events of celestial wedding and Pattabhishekam and Chakra-Snanam will be conducted by the priests here in a grand manner on April 10 and 11.

The temple priests will conduct the celestial wedding according to the Pancharathragama sastram. The main event of the Brahmotsavalu and celestial wedding programme will be conducted by the KE Stala Sai who is the Stanacharulu (main priest) here at the temple.Chief priests Podicheti Sitaramacharyulu, Amaravadhi Vijaya Raghavan and Koti Rama Swaroop will play key role in the conduct of the celestial wedding.

On that day, these priests will be acting as Mukya Archaka Podicheti Seetharamanju charyulu , Amaravadhi Vijaya Raghavan as Acharya, and Koti Rama Swaroop, Podicheti Satyanarayana charulu will active as Brahma in that programme.

According to the history, in the celestial wedding programme, the main Acharya, Brahma will be conducting the programme. The other priests in the temple will be acting as Ruthiviks in the programme. The celestial wedding will be conduct at Mithila Stadium near the temple amid chanting of Lord Rama in front of thousands of devotees on April 10.

In the celestial wedding, the main key role will be played Acharyalu and Brahmas, said the priests. They are giving suggestions to the priests who are doing kalyanam that time, said the priests.

The Ruthivik will support the priests for doing the Kalyanam, they said. The total programme is conducted here under the Pancharatragamanam with Navahinaka deeksha, Vyshnava tradition, said the priests.